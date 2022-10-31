Bought your $1B Powerball ticket yet? Better hurry. Here's what you need to know

Staff and Associated Press

The Powerball lottery jackpot soared to $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize to date was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3.

Michigan Lottery officials said in a press release that as of 4:30 p.m., players across the state had purchased more than 2.3 million tickets for tonight's drawing, with roughly 1.7 million of those tickets bought today. On average, players have been buying about 160,000 tickets at retailers per hour today.

The huge jackpot comes less than two years after another lottery reached the $1 billion mark. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Novi matched all six numbers drawn Jan. 22, 2021, to win a $1.05 billion jackpot.

Here's what you need to know about tonight's draw:

Tickets are $2 each and are available at local lottery retailers near you, or online at michiganlottery.com/games/powerball

You have until 9:45 p.m. to purchase tickets. Not a minute later.

The drawing occurs at 10:59 p.m. Detroit time.

Your odds of matching all five numbers plus the red Powerball are approximately 1 in 292 million.

You get the full $1 billion only if you take the prize over 29 annual installments. If you take the cash option, you get $497.3 million.

Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes. The most recent tweak came last year, when Powerball officials added an additional drawing day — going from two drawings a week to three — in an effort to build larger prizes and boost sales.

Although the odds of winning are meager, the chances of someone — or even multiple players — coming up with the winning numbers is growing. That's because as the jackpot grows, more people pony up to play.

The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

Once a winning ticket matches the drawing, the Powerball jackpot starts over again at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lottery retailers earn a 6% commission on all lottery sales, and a 2% cashing commission on all prizes players redeem at their location. If a Michigan retailer sells the jackpot winning ticket for tonight’s Powerball drawing, they will receive a $50,000 bonus commission, the lottery said.

Last year, the lottery provided a record $1.419 billion to the School Aid Fund. The lottery is on pace to contribute more than $1 billon to the School Aid Fund for the third-straight year. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has provided more than $26 billion to support public education in Michigan, the agency said.