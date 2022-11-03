LOTTERY

Michigan lottery draw numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 2

The Detroit News
The numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 750, 5112

Evening: 649, 4147

Fantasy 5: 1, 5, 12, 15, 31

Double Play: 1, 8, 12, 29, 35

Thursday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 5, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 32, 33, 36, 38, 41, 45, 48, 49, 58, 70, 72, 75

Poker Lotto: 6♥, K♦, 2♦, 2♥, 3♣

Classic Lotto: 1, 9, 12, 20, 26, 47

Double Play: 15, 16, 24, 32, 34, 40

Saturday jackpot: $1.7M

Powerball: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60; 23

Wednesday jackpot: $1.2B

Lucky for Life: 6, 10, 16, 26, 42; 9

