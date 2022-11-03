Here are the winning numbers for the $1.2B Powerball jackpot

Wednesday's Powerball lottery numbers

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing for a $1.2 billion jackpot were: 22, 11, 60, 2, 35 and red Powerball 23.

Powerball said Wednesday's drawing, which has an estimated cash value of $596.7 million, is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

In Michigan, players purchased nearly 5 million tickets for tonight's drawing, with more than 3.5 million of those tickets purchased today, according to the Michigan Lottery.

"On average, players have been purchasing more than 250,000 tickets per hour at retailers. Peak sales were from 4 -7:45 p.m., when player purchases at retail averaged more than 519,000 tickets per hour," Michigan Lottery officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday's drawing is Powerball's largest prize in more than six years. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot claimed by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016, according to Powerball.

While Monday's drawing named no jackpot winner, 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $59.5 million, Powerball officials said.

Monday's winning numbers were: 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3.

The huge jackpot comes less than two years after another lottery reached the $1 billion mark. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Novi matched all six numbers drawn Jan. 22, 2021, to win a $1.05 billion jackpot.

Your odds of matching all five numbers plus the red Powerball are approximately 1 in 292 million.

How much are Powerball tickets?

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball numbers are drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday, Nov. 5.