Here are the winning numbers for the $1.6B Powerball jackpot

Saturday's Powerball lottery numbers

The winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing for a $1.6 billion jackpot were: 69, 53, 45, 56, 28 and red Powerball 20.

Saturday's jackpot reached a record-breaking $1.6 billion — the world's largest lottery prize, with an estimated cash value of $782.4 million, surpassing the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot claimed by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

After sales ended at 9:45 p.m., players in Michigan purchased more than 8.3 million tickets for Saturday’s drawing, with more than 4.5 million of those tickets purchased Saturday, according to the Michigan Lottery.

"On average, players have been buying about 277,513 tickets at retailers per hour today," Michigan Lottery officials said.

Saturday's drawing was the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania, according to Powerball.

"We are witnessing history in the making with this $1.6 billion jackpot. What’s also exciting is that this run has already created millions of winners, including nearly 100 players who have won prizes worth $1 million or more,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director.

The current jackpot has created 98 millionaires, including seven $1 million winners in Michigan, state lottery officials said.

A $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which was claimed in Novi, currently holds the record for the largest prize ever won in Michigan. It was picked in January 2021 and is the fourth-largest prize won of all time.

State lottery officials also said the Lottery has provided more than $26 billion to support public education in Michigan, since it began in 1972.

"Last year, the Lottery provided a record $1.4 billion to the School Aid Fund. The Lottery is on pace to contribute more than $1 billon to the School Aid Fund for the third-straight year."

Powerball officials said if no winner is named in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a winner in California claimed the $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.

Your odds of matching all five numbers plus the red Powerball are approximately 1 in 292.2 million.

How much are Powerball tickets?

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Where can I play?

Tickets are sold in 45 states, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold, according to Powerball.

If I win, how can I claim my prize?

Jackpot winners can either receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. All options are subject to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball numbers are drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday, Nov. 7.