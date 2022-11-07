Monday's Powerball jackpot grows to record $1.9B

Get ready for more lottery frenzy: Monday’s Powerball jackpot is now a whopping $1.9 billion.

More than 1.2 million tickets have been sold as of Sunday evening for the next drawing, the 41st since the last Powerball jackpot was won, according to Michigan lottery officials. Players have until 9:45 p.m. Monday to make their bets.

Since Aug. 3, no one has won the game, including in Saturday’s record-breaking prize, rolling the jackpot up to $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929 million. The world record for a lottery jackpot is $1.586 billion, won on Jan. 13, 2016, with three winning tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers Saturday were 69, 53, 45, 56, 28 and red Powerball 20. Saturday’s jackpot offered an estimated cash value of $782.4 million.

One Michigan player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night, 28-45-53-56-69, to win a $1 million prize, said Jake Harris, player relations manager for the Michigan Lottery in an email. The winning ticket was bought at the K&G Deli, at 5625 Conner in Detroit.

After sales ended at 9:45 p.m., players in Michigan bought more than 8.3 million tickets for Saturday’s drawing, with more than 4.5 million of those tickets purchased Saturday, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Saturday’s drawing was the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania, according to Powerball.

“We are witnessing history in the making with this $1.6 billion jackpot. What’s also exciting is that this run has already created millions of winners, including nearly 100 players who have won prizes worth $1 million or more,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director.

The current jackpot has created 98 millionaires, including seven $1 million winners in Michigan, state lottery officials said.

A $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which was claimed in Novi, currently holds the record for the largest prize ever won in Michigan. It was picked in January 2021 and is the fourth-largest prize won of all time.

State lottery officials also said the Lottery has provided more than $26 billion to support public education in Michigan, since it began in 1972.

"Last year, the Lottery provided a record $1.4 billion to the School Aid Fund. The Lottery is on pace to contribute more than $1 billon to the School Aid Fund for the third-straight year."

The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a winner in California claimed the $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.

Your odds of matching all five numbers plus the red Powerball are approximately 1 in 292.2 million.

How much are Powerball tickets?

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Where can I play?

Tickets are sold in 45 states, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold, according to Powerball.

If I win, how can I claim my prize?

Jackpot winners can either receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. All options are subject to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball numbers are drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.