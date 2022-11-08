Drawing delayed for Powerball's record $1.9B jackpot

The Detroit News

Des Moines, Iowa — Powerball announced Monday night that the record $1.9 billion lottery drawing “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” a statement said.

In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional time to process its sales. “We still plan on holding the Powerball drawing tonight,” the statement said, though no timing was provided.

Monday's record $1.9 billion jackpot offered an estimated cash value of $929.1 million.

Since Aug. 3, no one has won the game. The previous world record for a lottery jackpot is $1.586 billion, won on Jan. 13, 2016, with three winning tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee, lottery officials said.

The huge jackpot comes less than two years after another lottery reached the $1 billion mark. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Novi matched all six numbers drawn Jan. 22, 2021, to win a $1.05 billion jackpot.

Your odds of matching all five numbers plus the red Powerball are approximately 1 in 292 million.

Many in Michigan have been trying their luck.

State players bought more than 7.5 million tickets for Monday's drawing, with nearly 6 million purchased the same day, lottery officials said. Peak sales were from 2 p.m. until 7:45 p.m., when retail player purchases averaged more than 605,000 tickets an hour.

During the current jackpot run, which began Aug. 6, Michigan Lottery players have snapped up more than 43 million tickets at retailers and won more than $17 million in prizes, including eight $1 million prizes, officials said.

Associated Press contributed.