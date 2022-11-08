Here are the winning numbers for the record $2.04B Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers for Monday's record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The drawing, announced Tuesday morning, was initially delayed because of a "technical problem," according to a broadcast of the Powerball video feed.

"Tonight's Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," Powerball officials said.

Since Aug. 3, no one has won the game. The previous world record for a lottery jackpot is $1.586 billion, won on Jan. 13, 2016, with three winning tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee, lottery officials said.

The huge jackpot comes less than two years after another lottery reached the $1 billion mark. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Novi matched all six numbers drawn Jan. 22, 2021, to win a $1.05 billion jackpot.

Your odds of matching all five numbers plus the red Powerball are approximately 1 in 292 million.

Many in Michigan have been trying their luck.

State players bought more than 7.5 million tickets for Monday's drawing, with nearly 6 million purchased the same day, lottery officials said. Peak sales were from 2 p.m. until 7:45 p.m., when retail player purchases averaged more than 605,000 tickets an hour.

During the current jackpot run, which began Aug. 6, Michigan Lottery players have snapped up more than 43 million tickets at retailers and won more than $17 million in prizes, including eight $1 million prizes, officials said.

How much are Powerball tickets?

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball numbers are drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Where can I play?

Tickets are sold in 45 states, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold, according to Powerball.

If I win, how can I claim my prize?

Jackpot winners can either receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. All options are subject to federal and jurisdictional taxes.