Michigan lottery draw numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 28
The Detroit News
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 612, 4204
Evening: 602, 5616
Fantasy 5: 14, 24, 32, 36, 38
Double Play: 10, 22, 31, 32, 33
Thursday jackpot: $197K
Keno: 1, 4, 13, 14, 22, 28, 33, 37, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 49, 51, 52, 59, 63, 64, 72, 74
Poker Lotto: A♦, 2♦, 10♣, 8♣, 3♠
Classic Lotto: 3, 22, 28, 38, 40, 43
Double Play: 12, 13, 29, 35, 36, 40
Saturday jackpot: $1.05M
Powerball: 26, 32, 38, 45, 56; 1
Wednesday jackpot: $215M
Lucky for Life: 7, 10, 14, 15, 41; 8