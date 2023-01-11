Mega Millions lottery numbers for Jan. 10, 2023: Did you win the $1.1B prize?

Detroit News and wire reports

Here are the winning numbers for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery prize for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023:

15, 13, 7, 18 ,14 and with a gold ball of 9.

If won, Tuesday's prize will be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won, and fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, Michigan lottery officials said. In Michigan, officials said, more than 4.4 million tickets were purchased at retailers for the drawing, with more than 2.6 million of those tickets bought Tuesday.

The drawing took place at 11 p.m. ET at the studios of WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, and were supervised by the Georgia Lottery.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $568.7 million. Lottery officials say it could take hours to determine if there were any winners.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won Oct. 14.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Your chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, and ticket sales are available until 10:45 p.m. on the night of the draw.