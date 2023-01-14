Winning numbers for the $1.35B Mega Millions lottery prize

Here are the winning numbers for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery prize for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and with a gold ball of 14.

It's now the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If no winner strikes Friday, the jackpot will move closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California.

If won, Friday's prize will be the largest ever won in Michigan, and the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won, Michigan lottery officials said.

Friday night's drawing falls on the 13th — a day, for some, that heightens the suspense of loom and luck.

"The Mega Millions game has been particularly lucky for lottery players in Michigan on Friday the 13th, with four lucky players winning the game’s jackpot on what many consider to be a cursed day," lottery officials said.

Those four previous lucky players from Michigan claimed their win from the following cities:

June 13, 2008 – $57 million jackpot from Kent City

May 13, 2011 – $27 million jackpot from Kalamazoo

June 13, 2014 – $66 million jackpot from Port Huron

Oct. 13, 2017 – $21 million jackpot from Waterford

Around 5.5 million tickets, officials said, were purchased at retailers for the drawing, with more than 3.7 million of those tickets bought Friday.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $724.6 million, according to lottery officials.

Friday's raffle will be the 26th drawing since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14.

Your chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, and ticket sales are available until 10:45 p.m. on the night of the draw.

The Associated Press contributed.