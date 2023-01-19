Michigan Lottery upgrade means no ticket sales at retailers, self-serve for 11 hours Sunday

The Michigan Lottery will call a time out for tickets Sunday from 12 a.m. to 11 a.m. because of equipment and system upgrades, officials announced Thursday.

"During that time, players will not be able to purchase, cash, or check Lottery tickets at retailers, including on self-service machines," the lottery said on its website.

The expected 11-hour outage comes as part of a year-long equipment and system upgrade.

"The Lottery and its gaming system partner, International Game Technology (IGT), have worked for more than a year to upgrade equipment at retailers throughout the state," according to the lottery. "The final step in the project will be to connect the equipment with the Lottery’s new gaming system."

During the interruption, players will be able to buy tickets online at MichiganLottery.com and use the mobile app. The ticket scanner feature, however, will be unavailable, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The Michigan Lottery said it will provide updates on the maintenance to online account users via email, its mobile app and social media accounts.