The Detroit News

These numbers were drawn on Thursday:

Midday: 712, 5076

Evening: 820, 2793

Fantasy 5: 6, 9, 13, 19, 30

Double Play: 11, 14, 18, 29, 39

Friday jackpot: $171K

Keno: 3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 17, 20, 22, 23, 26, 30, 39, 43, 49, 57, 58, 59, 62, 63, 65, 72, 73

Poker Lotto: Q♠, 9♠, K♥, K♦, 2♠