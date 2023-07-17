Here are the winning numbers for the $900M Powerball jackpot

Associated Press

The winning numbers for the estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot drawn Monday were white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41, red Powerball 21, and Power Play 4X.

The top prize is the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history, Powerball said in a statement.

Ticket buyers have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Detroit News contributed.