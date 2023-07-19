Everything you need to know about tonight's Powerball drawing

Get ready for more lottery frenzy: Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is now a whopping $1 billion — the largest jackpot so far this year.

More than 1.1 million tickets have been sold across Michigan as of Wednesday morning for the next drawing tonight, the 39th drawing since the Powerball jackpot was last won, according to Michigan lottery officials. In February, a player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot.

Players have until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday to make their bets.

The jackpot ranks as the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot, with a cash option of $516.8 million, according to Powerball.

“This has turned into a historic jackpot run; this is only the third time in Powerball’s 31-year history that a jackpot has reached the billion-dollar threshold,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, in a statement.

If a Michigan player wins the jackpot, it would be the second largest jackpot ever won in the state. In January 2021, and Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history, lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot was won most recently in April, when a ticket purchased in Ohio matched the five white balls and the Powerball to win a $252.6 million jackpot.

No ticket from Monday’s drawing matched the white balls ― 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 ― and red Powerball 21. The jackpot was estimated at $900 million.

Your odds of matching all five numbers plus the red Powerball are approximately 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.

How much are Powerball tickets?

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Where can I play?

Tickets are sold in 45 states, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold, according to Powerball.

If I win, how can I claim my prize?

Jackpot winners can either receive their prize as an annuity, with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or a lump sum cash option payment. All options are subject to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball numbers are drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday.

