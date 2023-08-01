Here are the winning numbers for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Associated Press

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and Megaball 12. The Megaplier is 4X.

So far, Michigan players have purchased about 3.5 million tickets at retailers for tonight’s drawing, with more than about 2.1 million of those tickets purchased today! On average, players have been buying about 124,000 tickets per hour at retailers today. The busiest sales period spanned from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, when players averaged about 230,585 tickets bought per hour at retail.

Tonight’s drawing will be the 30th drawing since the jackpot was last won. In those drawings, more than 26.4 million tickets have won prizes across all nine prize tiers. In Michigan, a lucky player won $1 million in the July 21 drawing. That winning ticket was sold at Hunter and Wayne Liquor, located at 35201 Hunter Street in Westland. Westland is about 25 miles west of Detroit.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to roll over again and again until it reached its status as the sixth-largest in U.S. history. Tuesday night's drawing will be the 30th since someone last won the jackpot.

The drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $1 million to $2, are significantly better.

The $1.1 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $550.2 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.