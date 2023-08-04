Mega Millions players will have a chance on Friday night to win a $1.35 billion jackpot

Associated Press and The Detroit News

Officials increased the size of Friday night's Mega Million jackpot to an estimated $1.35 billion, making it tied for the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S history.

Player purchases in Michigan have averaged about 105,000 tickets per hour at retail heading into tonight's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing.

So far, players have purchased about 2.6 million tickets at retail for tonight’s drawing, including more than one million tickets on Friday alone.

If a player wins the jackpot, it will be the largest prize ever won in Michigan.

In January 2021, an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot currently stands as the largest won in the state. That win also marks the last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won in Michigan.

There have been 30 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game's jackpot on April 18. The prize has steadily grown to tie with a Mega Millions jackpot won in January.

The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1-in-302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The odds are better to win smaller prizes, which start at $2.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a sole winner paid over 30 years through an annuity. Those who opt for a lump sum payout would get an estimated $659.5 million.

A big slice of those winnings would go toward federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery payouts.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.