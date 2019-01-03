Lansing – State regulators are soliciting more applications for low-interest loans to upgrade public drinking water facilities.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says community water systems have requested about $53 million in loans through the Drinking Water Revolving Fund for 2019. More than $60 million in additional funding is available.
Officials say projects eligible for this second round of funding should address a particular public health threat, such as contamination from lead or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.
An intent-to-apply form is due by Jan. 14 and the deadline for final project plans is March 15.
The DEQ has developed educational videos to help communities prepare a final project plan.
