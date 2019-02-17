Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., is hugged by Patrick Conroy, the chaplain of the House of Representatives, during the burial services of her husband, former Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 in Arlington, Va. (Photo11: Kevin Wolf / AP)

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell reflected on her husband’s burial at Arlington National Cemetery and thanked friends and supporters in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell Jr., the longest-serving member of Congress in American history and a veteran of World War II, was buried Friday with military funeral honors.

“John kept sending little signals to try to keep me from crying,” Dingell wrote on Facebook. “At Arlington Cemetery two perfect V’s of geese flew by just as they began to play taps. Several called it the missing bird formation.”

John Dingell died Feb. 7 at age 92. The Dearborn Democrat served in the U.S. Army from 1944-46 as a 2nd lieutenant.

“Burial at Arlington was the hardest part yet of the week,” Debbie Dingell wrote. “It is all he asked of me. He was a soldier through and through and this is where he wanted to rest.”

She praised Dearborn first responders for being there “every step of the way” and thanked the “many friends who came to say goodbye.”

“Every person had a Dingell story.....many funny ones. He loved people, he loved community, he loved Michigan and he believed in social justice. He would never have thought that people would turn out as they did, he never thought he had done enough.”

