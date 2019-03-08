Mother Krystal Whitney, 29, with three of her five children. (Photo: Facebook)

Imlay City — The youngest survivor of a fatal fire that ripped through an Imlay City mobile home last week Tuesday has been taken off life support and shows signs of improvement, officials said Friday.

Keshawn Kelley, 19 months, "is breathing on his own," Imlay City Police Chief Scott Pike said. "He still has a long road ahead, and the total extent of his injuries is yet to be determined."

Pike also said the boy's father, Keith Kelley, remains in critical but stable condition and his mother, Krystal Whitney, is in stable condition. Kelley suffered extensive severe burns. Whitney has severe burns to more than 20 percent of her body while Keyshawn has severe burns to his back.

"We have no additional information on the source or cause of the fire at this time," the chief said. "Please continue to keep the family in your thoughts and prayers."

Last week, officials said they believe the fire that killed four children and injured three other people started in the family's living room.

Four children died in the fire — Keyairah Kelley, who was 29 days old; Keyanna, 3, Keyondre, 5, and Keith, 6. All died of smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

Buy Photo The remains of a mobile home are seen in Imlay City, where three children died in a Feb. 26, 2019, fire. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The fire began around 3:05 a.m. Feb. 26 and consumed the family's mobile home on the 2000 block of South Almont in the Maple Grove mobile home park, police said.

Also last week, Pike said anyone who would like to make donations to the family should send them to the Imlay City branch of Lakestone Bank & Trust, 1875 S. Cedar St. Donors can call (810) 724-4652 for details.

He also said St. Paul's Lutheran Church is collecting clothing and goods for the family. Donations can be dropped off at the church at 200 North Cedar Street. Call (810) 724-1200.

