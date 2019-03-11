Whitmer to deliver UM spring commencement address
Ann Arbor — Michigan's governor may have graduated in green and white, but she'll be at the spring convocation's keynote for the maize and blue.
Governor and Michigan State alumna Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the spring commencement address at the University of Michigan, officials said Monday. The ceremony will be held May 4 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
She will be the sixth sitting governor to deliver the graduation speech at UM in the last four decades.
Whitmer, who grew up in Grand Rapids and East Lansing, was elected the state's 49th governor in November 2018.
Before that, she served in the state Senate and the state House of Representatives. She also served as the Ingham County prosecutor. Prior to that, she taught law at both UM and MSU.
In addition to graduating from MSU, Whitmer is also an alumna of MSU's College of Law, where she graduated magna cum laude.
Whitmer has two daughters, Sherry and Sydney, and her husband, Marc Mallory, has three sons, Alex, Mason and Winston.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.