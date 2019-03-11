Buy Photo Whitmer (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan's governor may have graduated in green and white, but she'll be at the spring convocation's keynote for the maize and blue.

Governor and Michigan State alumna Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the spring commencement address at the University of Michigan, officials said Monday. The ceremony will be held May 4 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

She will be the sixth sitting governor to deliver the graduation speech at UM in the last four decades.

I’m excited to announce that I will be delivering the commencement address at @UMich on May 4th! pic.twitter.com/qrRPiSAIfy — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 11, 2019

Whitmer, who grew up in Grand Rapids and East Lansing, was elected the state's 49th governor in November 2018.

Before that, she served in the state Senate and the state House of Representatives. She also served as the Ingham County prosecutor. Prior to that, she taught law at both UM and MSU.

In addition to graduating from MSU, Whitmer is also an alumna of MSU's College of Law, where she graduated magna cum laude.

Whitmer has two daughters, Sherry and Sydney, and her husband, Marc Mallory, has three sons, Alex, Mason and Winston.

