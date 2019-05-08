Fawn River Township, Mich. – Authorities say a 9-year-old is suspected in the fatal shooting of a woman in her southern Michigan home.

WWMT-TV reports that St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough said the woman was found early Monday morning in Fawn River Township, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) west-southwest of Detroit. The woman’s name hasn’t been released.

McDonough declined to say if the child and victim were related. The circumstances of the killing and details of why the child is considered a suspect have not been released.

Sheriff Bradley Balk says the youth was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at a state-run juvenile facility.

The Associated Press left messages Wednesday seeking comment from the county prosecutor and sheriff.

