Marysville — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who robbed a bank Wednesday.

Police are asking for help to identify a man who robbed a Chemical Bank branch Wednesday in Marysville. (Photo: Marysville Department of Public Safety)

The robbery happened at about 2 p.m. at the Chemical Bank branch at 2015 Gratiot near Michigan Avenue in Marysville, according to the Marysville Department of Public Safety. Marysville is located about 55 miles northeast of Detroit and about five miles southwest of Port Huron.

Police said Thursday a man with a gray beard and mustache entered the bank and demanded money. He then fled on foot east from the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

Officers tracked the man with a canine unit to the parking lot of a nearby McDonald's.

At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery should call the Marysville Department of Public Safety at (810) 364-6300.

