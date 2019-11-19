Officials: Westland man shot in Algonac after altercation
Algonac — A Westland man is recovering after being shot Monday after a fight at an Algonac home, officials said.
St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon said in a statement Tuesday the 31-year-old man has not given detectives much information about the incident, other than saying he went into the house and was shot.
Deputies were called at about 7 p.m. by the Algonac Fire Department. They found the firefighters treating a man with a gunshot wound, police said. Firefighters told deputies the man had been dropped off at the fire department.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.
He later told deputies he was in an altercation at a home in the 800 block of St. Clair River near Columbia, but wouldn't say more, according to Donnellon.
“This does not appear to be a random shooting," he said. "Detectives are currently investigating the incident.”
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Det. Haley Bonner at (810) 987-1728.
