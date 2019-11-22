Lansing — Twenty-seven people have been arrested for a total of more than $200,000 welfare fraud, Michigan State Police said Friday.

The agency's Fraud Investigation Section and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service worked together to investigate the fraud and make the arrests, officials said.

"It is collaborations like this that benefit all citizens by helping ensure that funds for public assistance programs are available to the residents who truly need them and that taxpayers' money is spent on its intended purpose," Alan Kimichik, the department of Health and Human Service's Inspector General, said in a statement.

The suspects in the cases are accused of providing false information to receive assistance benefits of more than $500, they said. The suspects were arrested in Detroit, Eastpointe, Warren, Woodhaven, Monroe, Jackson and Ann Arbor.

In addition to the arrests, troopers also were able to clear 26 outstanding misdemeanor warrants some suspects had for various charges, officials said.

