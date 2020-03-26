Grand Rapids – Authorities in western Michigan have identified a body that was found by an angler along a river.

The victim’s name has not been released, but relatives have been notified, Grand Rapids police said.

An autopsy Thursday revealed the cause of death as a drowning. Investigators have found no signs of foul play.

Police were called to the Grand River about 7 p.m. Wednesday after the angler saw the body.

Separately, a body floating in a lake northwest of Grand Rapids in Muskegon Heights has been identified as 71-year-old James Hiza, WZZM-TV reported.

Hiza’s body was found Tuesday about 15 feet from shore at Mona Lake Park.

