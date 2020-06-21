Marine unit searching for missing man finds body in Saint Joseph River
Royalton Township — A body has been recovered from a river in southwestern Michigan two days after a 45-year-old man was reported missing while rescuing a juvenile who was struggling in the water.
Members of the Berrien County marine unit found the apparent drowning victim shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in the Saint Joseph River, southwest of Grand Rapids, the county sheriff’s office said.
The body was found about a half-mile from the area in Royalton Township where two adults and three juveniles were swimming Friday evening from a pontoon boat.
The sheriff’s office said when one of the juveniles began to struggle, the 45-year-old man jumped in the river to help.
The man went beneath the water. Authorities searched Friday but were unable to find him.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments