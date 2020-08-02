South Haven – Ten people aboard a boat on Lake Michigan were sickened after exposure to carbon monoxide, authorities in Michigan said Saturday.

Authorities received a distress call from the captain of the 32-foot boat that was traveling in Michigan from St. Joseph to South Haven around 2:45 p.m.

South Haven Area Emergency Services personnel meet a Coast Guard rescue boat Sunday after it pulled 10 people from a 28-foot boat traveling from St. Joseph to South Haven. The 10 were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. (Photo: South Haven Area Emergency Services via Facebook)

The boat was intercepted near the South Haven pier. Authorities said all ten people were evaluated and treated at a hospital.

Several law enforcement agencies responded including the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office and South Haven Area Emergency Services.

