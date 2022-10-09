Metro Detroit schools partner with rideshare to aid bus driver shortage

Ten school districts in Metro Detroit, including the Detroit school district, have launched a rideshare app to help parents and students affected by bus driver shortages.

The partnership with HopSkipDrive Safe Ride, a transportation service for children including those who need special assistance, includes public school districts of Bloomfield Hills, Ferndale, Farmington, Flat Rock, Garden City, Riverview, Novi, Wayne-Westland and Woodhaven-Brownstone.

The service guarantees one-time and scheduled, repeat rides for children who are picked up by vetted "CareDrivers." An authentication system ensures students and drivers find each other so no students are left behind after school. Parents are alerted during each stage of the ride and can view the pickup as it's happening. The HopSkipDrive Safe Ride support system tracks each ride in real-time to address issues instantly,said Miriam Ravkin, HopSkipDrive’s senior vice president of marketing.

HopSkipDrive partners with districts, counties and independent charter schools, Ravkin said. It focuses on helping general education students, youth with special needs and foster youth get to their destination.

The app was designed by two mothers based out of California specifically for children with safety in mind, Ravkin said.

"We are a compliment to the traditional yellow bus. We don’t replace it," she said. "We help school system fill in the gaps and increase demand for personalized transportation offerings, and not just for schools, but for kids in foster care. On the consumer side, as a working parent, I have felt this myself. It’s hard to be in two places at once or have multiple kids."

CareDrivers are paid per ride and can make upward of $40 an hour once they are certified through a 15-point vetting process. Every HopSkipDriver must have at least five years of experience, including with special needs students. The vetting includes fingerprinting, background checks and ongoing criminal checks and the driver must have a vehicle newer than 10 years old and which pass annual mechanic checks.

"We cater to minors who can not legally (ride alone in Uber or Lyft services),and HopSkipDrive has much stricter vetting process with a dedicated support staff constantly reviewing our driver's criteria," Ravkin said comparing HopSkipDrive to other rideshare services.

Staffing shortages in schools, including for teachers, counselors and bus drivers have been building for years because of a lack of investment in public education, Robert McCann, director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan, told The Detroit News earlier this year.

"The pandemic has put a spotlight on the shortages," McCann added.

School worker shortages continue, the Associated Press reported last month. A RAND national survey of school leaders this year found that around three-fourths of school leaders say they are trying to hire more substitutes, 58% are trying to hire more bus drivers and 43% are trying to hire more tutors.

Meanwhile, HopSkipDrive has been growing. It operates in 21 cities in 12 states, and partners with more than 400 school districts in the country. Ravkin could not provide specific number of how many drivers or users have enrolled in the service since launching this August in Michigan.

School districts typically arrange rides for students and monitor them through a web application, but parents also can download the app for their own needs, not just to and from school.

Prices vary per ride, with fares consisting of a base fare, local operating costs, booking fee, peak-hour fee and a wait fee of $10 if the driver is delayed because of the rider. Canceled rides also pay a 50% fee. For a fare estimate calculator, click here.

Kim Colleran from Livonia works as an occupational therapy assistant and part-time for a charter school system with special education students. She was looking for supplemental work that fit her schedule and saw HopSkipDrive was looking for experienced caregivers to drive.

"It was very rigorous to get approved. I knew I would (get approved) because I was a caregiver almost my whole life, but it involved two sets of fingerprinting, getting my car inspected and finding out my back brakes were bad. I got them fixed and then it needed to be re-inspected," said Colleran, 54. "The background checks went through the school system."

The company sent Colleran stickers for her car, a booster seat and T-shirt so she could be identified on the job.

"I follow specific instructions to drop them off with an adult. The kids are very well cared for through the service, without a doubt," she said. "It really works for me too because I can do it before and after school."

The company estimates that the service is 40% more affordable when underutilized bus routes are replaced with drivers' vehicles. For example, if there is a 70-passenger bus with 12 or fewer students on it, it is more cost-effective and environmentally friendly, Ravkin said.

Ferndale Public Schools and Detroit Public School Community District did not provide comment on how much the partnership costs or the number of bus drivers they are short.

Bill Good, spokesman for pupil services at Ferndale Public Schools, called the service an innovative school transportation solution.

“Everyday parents trust school districts to safely transport their children to and from school," Good said. "HopSkipDrive provides parents and caregivers with an unprecedented ability to oversee their child's trip to school everyday through the smartphone application. This level of transparency builds a culture of trust between the school, parent and driver."

To learn more about HopSkipDrive or apply to be a driver, visit https://www.hopskipdrive.com/

srahal@detroitnews.com Twitter: @SarahRahal_