MSU Faculty Senate issues no-confidence vote in board of trustees

The Michigan State University Faculty Senate issued a vote of no confidence Tuesday against the board of trustees amid claims the panel overstepped its authority when seeking to investigate a business school dean's resignation over the summer.

The resolution, which was passed during a virtual meeting, said trustees have "continued to destabilize the university" and "compounded their intransigence, intimidating faculty administrators through a retained law firm investigating the resignation of Sanjay Gupta which is both outside of the board’s administrative purview and a violation of their Code of Ethics."

"I believe the board made a profound miscalculation in thinking that this Senate would stand for the kind of encroachment and bypass that they have tried to do here," chairperson Karen Kelly-Blake told her colleagues when the vote passed.

Board representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday on the vote.

In a statement issued shortly before the faculty meeting began, trustees said: "While we understand some members of the community do not believe this is an appropriate review, we respectfully disagree."

The decision came the week after MSU President Samuel Stanley, Provost Teresa Woodruff and the Faculty Senate’s Steering Committee sent letters to the board addressing the probe into the circumstances involving the Gupta exit from his post this past summer.

Documents The Detroit News obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity started investigating Gupta in June for allegedly failing to comply with university policies on employees reporting relationship violence, stalking and sexual misconduct.

Following the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, Michigan lawmakers added language into its annual appropriations bills requiring universities to certify that their president and one member of the governing board have reviewed Title IX reports alleging sexual misconduct of an employee. Failure to certify risks a 10% loss of state operating funds.

Stanley was asked last month to consider retiring early amid trustee concerns about MSU's 2021 Title IX certification and Gupta's resignation weeks earlier.

The board has tapped the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP to probe Gupta's departure.

Before the Faculty Senate voted Tuesday on the no-confidence measure, member Jack Lipton reviewed the board of trustee's code of ethics, which he said states it must "avoid involvement in administrative matters not subject to the direct authority of the board."

"The board also is supposed to support open communication transparency and free expression of ideas that will not dwell on any form of deceit, incivility, intimidation, silencing or retaliation," he said.

Trustees said the Michigan Constitution vests them with “general supervision of its institution" and their bylaws allow involvement in personnel matters such as Gupta's in its statement Tuesday.

The board policy manual also states that its Committee on Audit, Risk and Compliance "will review any violations and failures to comply with federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations, as well as institutional policies," according to the release.

"The Gupta review falls within these mandates," the trustees said. "The board expects the (legal) review will provide clarity regarding the facts leading to Dr. Gupta’s departure, including whether the university’s procedures were carried out in compliance with federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations, and institutional policies. Ensuring that university processes and procedures were strictly followed will allow our entire community to have confidence that every stage of the process — from initial complaint to the conclusion of an investigation and University response — was properly handled and will be so in the future."

The Faculty Senate disagreed.

"We are in a moment where we are concerned about the board's overreach into academic management matters, particularly involving personnel decisions, which are entirely the purview of the provost of this university," Kelly-Blake said. "... What's at stake is that the board has to stay in its lane. It has to let university academic management stay in its lane and do the work that is within its purview. We must be clear about that."

She and her colleagues noted that last week, the Associated Students of Michigan State University also approved a no-confidence vote in the board.

"It is clear that we are at a very serious point in this entire process," vice chair Stephanie Anthony said.