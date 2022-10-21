Missing family seen at U.P. gas station, police say

Fremont police confirmed a family of four that's been missing since last weekend was seen at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula on Monday morning.

Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano and their teenage sons, Noah and Brandon, have not been seen or heard from since Sunday, Michigan State Police said in a statement. Their cell phones have been turned off and they left pets and a family member who requires full-time care unattended.

Tony was exhibiting paranoid behavior Sunday, investigators said.

On Friday, Fremont police announced they had verified the family was seen in Gulliver, Michigan, east of Manistique, between 10:40 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. Oct. 17.

Surveillance video from a BP gas station showed the family buying fuel and food.

The family is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with a Michigan license plate number DJL1982.

"Their last known location was in Iron Mountain," Michigan State Police said Friday. "The well-being of the family still needs to be verified through direct contact with law enforcement."

Gulliver gas station manager Heidi Bowler told Fox17 in west Michigan she believes she saw the missing family at her business early Monday.

Bowler told Fox17 she saw the mother and both teenage sons when they came in to use the bathroom. The older of the two boys walked in and asked for a bathroom key, then asked to use the phone but struggled to send out a call, Fox 17 reported. The other boy walked in and stood in line until his mom walked out of the bathroom.

The family bought gas, paid with a debit card and drove off, Fox 17 reported. Bowler told the TV station she didn't know the family was missing until later, when she saw something online and recognized the mother.

She looked at the security footage and determined the vehicle and license plate matched what police are looking for, Fox17 reported.

Bowler told Wood TV 8 the family didn’t appear to be in danger and acted like a family on vacation.

Two officers went to Tony Cirigliano's home just after midnight Sunday after he called 911, Wood TV 8 reported. In the 911 call, Tony Cirigliano is talking about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and requested to speak to someone with Fremont police and the U.S. authorities.

The 51-year-old is described as 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds with brown hair. Suzette Cirigliano, also 51, is 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds, with blond hair and glasses.

Brandon Cirigliano, 19, is 5-foot-8 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Noah Cirigliano, 15, is 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Both teens are autistic, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at (231) 924-2400 or 911.

