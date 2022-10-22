Former clerk charged with embezzling thousands from Ingham Co. village

The former treasurer and clerk of a Lansing-area village has been charged with embezzling more than $50,000 from the village of Webberville, police said Friday.

Jaymee Hord, 52, of Owosso, was charged with embezzlement after a seven-month investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release. The investigation included a forensic audit.

The village found irregularities during a routine financial audit in March, according to the press release.

Hord is accused of embezzling $50,000 to $100,000, which is a 15-year felony. She was arraigned Friday in Mason's 55th District Court and released on a personal recognizance bond.

The state withheld almost $600,000 in Michigan Transportation Fund money and state revenue sharing from Webberville in 2020 because of the village's failure to file required financial documents, according to the Lansing State Journal. Hord was the treasurer and clerk at the time.

