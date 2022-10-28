State judge tosses part of lawsuit against ex-UM lecturer

A state judge has dismissed a portion of a lawsuit filed by eight women alleging sexual harassment and assault by a former University of Michigan lecturer because the victims did not follow filing rules.

Judge Thomas Cameron of the state Court of Claims issued his opinion Friday, writing that the plaintiffs failed to file timely notices of intent to sue the University of Michigan, its board of regents and Bruce Conforth in court as required under law.

"This is a final order that resolves the last pending claim and closes the case," Cameron wrote.

Attorney Daniel Barnett with Okemos-based Grewal Law, whose firm represents the women, said the decision only dismisses the case again UM and its regents.

A portion of the lawsuit filed in Washtenaw County Circuit Court against Conforth remains there, Barnett said, as does a state civil rights claim against UM and its board by the women.

Barnett said he plans to appeal the decision but was continuing the review the opinion on Friday.

Conforth, who taught American culture at UM, had been the first curator of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland from 1991-94 and had worked with famous musicians, including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen. In 2012 he won UM's Golden Apple Award bestowed on popular instructors.

Isabelle Brourman, one of the women in the suit, said she and a friend attended Conforth’s last spring class in 2013, hoping to get into his next one in the fall, which had a waiting list. Brourman met Conforth, who asked her to email him, and soon after he friended her on Facebook, obtained her phone number and began texting her, she said.

At one point, he told her he was a member of the Illuminati, a name used by both fictitious and real 15th century secret societies, one of which was popularized in Dan Brown's novel "Angels & Demons."

Brourman alleges she received emails purportedly from the leadership of the organization telling her the consequences of not obeying its instructions, including orders to have sex with Conforth, according to the claim notice. She said Conforth raped her in his office and home numerous times between 2013 and 2015.

Brourman and seven other women, all former UM students, filed their lawsuit in Januiary against Conforth and the university alleging sexual misconduct by the former lecturer and a failure by UM to properly address complaints about him for nearly a decade.

One of the women alleging misconduct by Conforth, Katherine McMahan, said she complained about him to the university in 2008. The lecturer worked nearly another decade at the school, leaving after he was confronted by UM officials in 2017 following two more women filing complaints, according to the university.

The News does not typically name reported victims of sexual assault, but the women have come forward publicly in a lawsuit and also gave permission to use their names.

Conforth, who joined the university as a lecturer in 2001, resigned in 2017, UM officials said.

