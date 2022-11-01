It's November. And it's warm

The Detroit News

You wouldn't be wrong if you feel like it's more April than November, temperature wise.

That's because what normally would be an average temperature hoovering around 48.6 degrees for the month for a high will instead be in the 60s this week and even higher, the National Weather Service said.

That's because "aggressive dry air" will "erode" low clouds and fog beginning Tuesday morning and into Thursday, allowing for sunny skies. By afternoon, temperatures in the Great Lakes region should be in the 60s, the weather service said.

Dry and mild conditions should remain through the week, though a risk of morning fog Wednesday and Thursday exists.

The forecast calls for a high of 66 Tuesday and again Wednesday; by Thursday, 67 degrees. By Friday, expect a high of 70. The temperature last Nov. 6 was 54 degrees; average for that date is 41.