Huizenga wins reelection to seventh term in U.S. House

Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga won a seventh term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joseph Alfonso, according to unofficial returns.

Huizenga had 58% of the vote to Alfonso's 39%, with 61% of precincts reporting. Libertarian Lorence Wenke of Galesburg had 3%, and U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Curtis Michael Clark had 1%.

Following redistricting, Huizenga had faced the prospect of a head-to-head primary contest against longtime U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, after both were drawn into the same district.

The new 4th District stretches from southern Ottawa County to northern Berrien County, covering all of Allegan and Van Buren counties, part of Kalamazoo County and Battle Creek. Upton ultimately decided to retire after 36 years in office.

Huizenga, 53, of Holland is a small businessman, co-owner of Huizenga Gravel Inc. in Jenison and a former real estate agent. He was elected to the U.S. House in 2010 and is a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee, serving as the top Republican on the Subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship and Capital Markets.

He is also co-chair of the bipartisan Great Lakes Task Force and is co-chair of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group. Before his election to Congress, Huizenga was director of public policy for former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra, a Holland Republican.

Huizenga spent over $2.8 million in his bid for another term through Oct. 19, compared with $19,820 by Alfonso.

