Tim Walberg wins another term in U.S. House

Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg won reelection Tuesday to an eighth term, prevailing over Democrat Bart Goldberg.

Walberg of Tipton had 64% and Goldberg had 34%, with nearly 60% of the votes counted.

With the impending retirement of Rep. Fred Upton, Walberg is poised to become the dean, or most senior member of Michigan’s House delegation.

Walberg, a former pastor and state lawmaker, was elected to Congress in 2006, then lost a re-election bid to Democrat Mark Schauer. But Walberg later won back the seat in 2010 and has been in office since.

He and Goldberg ran in the new 5th District that runs the length of Michigan’s southern border, covering Jackson County and portions of Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties.

Walberg is a senior member of the House Education and Labor Committee and serves on the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee. Goldberg of New Buffalo is an attorney.

Last year, Walberg was among three Michigan Republicans who voted against certifying Arizona and Pennsylvania's 2020 electoral college votes after the Jan. 6, 2001, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Walberg spent $1.4 million on his campaign for reelection through Oct. 19 to Goldberg’s $157,627.

