School bus crashes into elementary building in Saline

A bus for Saline Area Schools crashed into an elementary school in Saline on Sunday, according to district officials.

No one was inside Harvest Elementary on Campus Parkway in Washtenaw County at the time of the crash, according to the district’s Facebook page. The driver was the only occupant in the bus.

The driver was contracted by a local business to shuttle passengers to an event, officials said. The condition of the bus driver was not released.

Classes and after-school activities have been canceled Monday at Harvest Elementary, the district said.