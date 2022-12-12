Detroit VA to host event on burn pit exposure-related benefits

The John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit is hosting an event Dec. 16 for Michigan veterans and their families to learn about new health care and benefits that they might be eligible for under a new federal law called the PACT Act.

The legislation, signed into law this year, aims to make it easier for military veterans to get care and benefits for illnesses tied to prolonged exposure to burn pits overseas in what has been called the largest expansion of VA health care in decades.

Smoke from burn pits, which were commonly used by the U.S. military overseas to dispose of trash, plastics, batteries, medical and even human waste, contains toxins and chemicals. The legislation established a presumption of service connection for 23 new medical conditions associated with exposure to burn pits, including asthma, several cancers and other respiratory illnesses.

It also provided for training for VA personnel to learn to identify and treat veterans affected by toxic exposure, including through screening and testing.

The Detroit VA is hosting a PACT Act Week of Action outreach event to encourage veterans, their caregivers or survivors to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits. Local VA staff will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 to help veterans apply for benefits, complete toxic exposure screenings and enroll in VA health care.

There is also a 30-minute speaking program planned for noon Dec. 16 in the center's auditorium, featuring U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit, state Sen. Adam Hollier, state Rep. Shri Thanedar and Gary Easterling of the American Legion, according to the hospital.

