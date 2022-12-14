Woman accused of embezzling $176K from Washtenaw Co. firm

A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Wednesday.

Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, was arraigned Tuesday through 14A-3 District Court in Washtenaw County, records show.

The Redford Township resident was charged with one count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, five-year felonies.

Investigators allege Lewis embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while working as the office manager of Big Ike’s Roofing Co. in Whitmore Lake.

The owner learned about the embezzlement when a new office manager was hired, state officials said in a statement.

"Lewis embezzled by writing checks payable to herself and recorded them in the business checkbook ledger as being payable to various business vendors for significantly less amounts," according to the release.

Lewis has also been charged as an habitual offender based on her criminal record, authorities reported Wednesday.

“Those who steal from small businesses not only hurt the owners of those establishments, but also harm consumers by driving up the cost of doing business in our state,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday. “I will not hesitate to prosecute those who break the law.”

An attorney listed as representing Lewis did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Lewis' bond was set at $5,000, court records show.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 22.