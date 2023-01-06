Fort Gratiot man again convicted of child porn possession

A Fort Gratiot man found with child pornography four months after his release from federal prison for the same crime has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said.

Jacob Baron, 34, was sentenced Friday for possessing child pornography and uploading it to Dropbox, according to a news release. Investigators found 191 images on Baron's cell phone.

Baron was under court supervision at the time because he had just completed a four-year prison sentence for another child pornography conviction, according to the release.

“Every time an image of child sexual abuse is downloaded or viewed it is a revictimization for the child involved. This significant sentence demonstrates that we will continue to protect children from recidivist offenders,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement.

There was no evidence Baron was distributing child pornography or was in contact with minors, according to the sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors.

"Baron’s desire to collect sexually abusive images of children was so strong that even four years in federal prison and the threat of additional punishment due to his prior offense could not keep him from offending," Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Rawsthorne wrote in the sentencing memorandum.

