2022 was Detroit's 9th driest year on record, National Weather Service says

Metro Detroit had its ninth driest year on record in 2022 and temperatures were slightly above normal, the National Weather Service said Friday.

Southeast Michigan has been experiencing moderate drought conditions that have increased to a severe drought in the Detroit area, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. About 40% of the state has been abnormally dry in the past month.

In 2022, all of southeast Michigan was drier than average, with Detroit seeing 24.31 inches of rain (10 inches below normal), Flint seeing 23.44 inches (8 inches below normal) and Saginaw getting 27.08 inches (5 inches less than normal), according to the NWS.

Temperatures were slightly warmer than normal, and Detroit, Flint and Saginaw all had the warmest year since 2021. In Detroit, it was the 21st warmest year, the 37th in Flint and the 28th in Saginaw, the weather service said.

This month, drought levels have increased, putting half the state at abnormally dry levels, 30% in a moderate drought and 9.7% in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The severe drought areas are in western Wayne County, eastern Ingham County, southern Sanilac County and most of Washtenaw, Oakland Macomb, Livingston and St. Clair counties.

In late December, the National Drought Mitigation Center said while the drought has eased up in most states, conditions have "continued to degrade" in Michigan. Dry conditions have expanded from the shores of Lake Erie, north and west to cover most of the eastern half of the state.

The National Weather Service said the second half of 2022, especially, was very dry in southeast Michigan.

The first few days of 2023 have seen above-average temperatures and rainfall in the region, but that could change.

Metro Detroiters have a 20% chance of some rain and snow Friday night, but the rest of the weekend is expected to be dry with highs hovering in the upper 30s during the day.

NWS forecasts the mercury to rise around 40 Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies.

