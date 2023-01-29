Wind chills in the single digits expected this week in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroiters can expect some snow relief next week, but are advised to be aware of temperatures that will feel below zero.

"We'll see wind chills dropping down to the single digits" and possibly below zero in Detroit on Monday night into Tuesday morning, said Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Detroit office.

The weather service is forecasting Monday night's temperatures to fall to a low of around 1 degree. With west northwest wind of 6 to 8 mph and gusts as high as 18 mph the wind chill value could reach -8 degrees, the weather service said.

For the rest of Sunday evening, the region can expect some scattered snow showers and flurries with lows in the teens, Arnold said.

This week's NWS forecast

Tonight: Cloudy with a low around 18.

Monday: Scattered snow showers and cloudy with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday night: Cloudy with a low around 1 degree. Wind chills as low as -8. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 17.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 8 and a chance of flurries.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 24.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a low around 16.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 30.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 4.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 14.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a low around -2.