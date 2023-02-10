All of Flint under boil water order after line breaks

The entire city of Flint is under a boil water order after a water transmission line broke Friday morning, city officials said.

After the 24-inch line failed Friday near the Cedar Street reservoir, it caused a drop in water pressure throughout the city, according to a notice the city posted on Facebook.

The city is under the boil order until Monday as a precaution and to allow the city time to flush water mains and conduct bacterial testing.

“As the City of Flint continues to upgrade our water infrastructure, we need to keep in mind that the integrity of our infrastructure is uneven,” Department of Public Works Director Mike Brown said in a statement. “Some of it is state of the art, and some of it is very old. We continue to aggressively pursue funding and resources to upgrade our water infrastructure.”

Both the Cedar St. reservoir and its pump station are scheduled for renovation this year.

The city will lift the boil water advisory once water testing shows the corrective actions were effective, according to the post. The cause of the break had not been identified as of Friday afternoon.

Water pressure levels may continue to fluctuate, even though the city increased the amount of water it is receiving from both Great Lakes Water Authority and Genesee County Drain Commission, officials said.

Residents should use bottled water or filtered and boiled water for:

Cooking

Drinking

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Rinsing foods

Mixing baby formula

The flushing of water mains might cause discolored water. The city asks anyone who notices this to call the water department at (810) 766-7202.

When the advisory is lifted, residents should flush their plumbing, clean their faucet aerators and change their water filter cartridge. Residents can get a free water filter and replacement cartridge at Flint City Hall.

kberg@detroitnews.com