MSU alumna organizes campaign to help students get home after campus shooting

One Michigan State University alumna has organized a campaign to help MSU students get home and stay fed in the days after a gunman killed three students, injured five others and terrorized an entire campus until he was caught four hours after the first shot was fired.

Paula Reser made a Facebook post at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, offering to coordinate aid and organize rides home for students.

"To my Spartans, to my students, to my friends on campus. We know that you may not all have the means or the car to go home to your out of town families," Reser wrote. "We also have full understanding of the congestion issue with campus. We have rallied over 30 local families and have vehicles on standby to make sure you can go hug your parents and get out of here."

She assumed one or two students would see her post to take her up on it, but she was happy to help where she could. Then things snowballed. Twenty-four hours after her Tuesday post, it had been shared nearly 2,000 times.

"Then it started dinging and dinging and dinging and it took off," she said. "I'm thankful we can get these kiddos home."

Reser has distributed about $2,300 to students needing gas money to drive home, plane tickets, rides to the airport or food sent to them in dormitories they are too scared to leave. Community members offered spare bedrooms, home cooked meals and rides home — anything to get the students taken care of.

"I started out just trying to figure out what I would want as a student," Reser said. "Lots of kids don't have cars on campus and payday isn't until Friday."

She's now heard from about 60 students needing aid, and the number of messages requesting help have been quickly rising, Reser said.

"Those are heartbreaking," Reser said. "They're scared. And literally they just want to go home."

She's been distributing the money mostly through CashApp, but is hoping to connect with the university to spread the word so more students can get aid if they need it.

"I've been a student that wanted to go home before," Reser said. "I’m trying to be the adult I needed when I was a kid."

One community member sent $700 to help a student from Texas who just wanted to go home to hug her mom. The student had started her email saying she knew it "probably wasn't going to happen," but she needed to get home to Texas.

When Reser called the student to let her know she had been able to get the ticket funded, the student burst into tears. Days after sending her mom what she thought might be her last "I love you" texts, she would get to hug her again.

"It's heartbreaking to hear their stories," Reser said. "I am in mom friend override. My feelings will be here tomorrow, but (the students) need me right now."

She's also been getting emotional emails from volunteers. One person had a daughter who was at Virginia Tech during the shooting in 2007. Another's dad had been at Kent State in 1970 during the mass shooting. One parent of a MSU student said her son had come home the weekend before and would have been on campus otherwise. All wanted to know how they could help.

"What we can do is be there for the kids who are still here and the Spartans that are still here," Reser said. "We can make sure they know today’s gonna be better and tomorrow's gonna be better I'm glad I can be some sort of light in this."

Reser said many of the students have been requesting gas money to drive home or food deliveries because they are scared to leave their dorms.

She is coordinating the response through email, pjprojectcollab@gmail.com, and Cash App, $studentreliefMSU23.

Other fundraisers have also been created for the students and greater MSU community.

A fundraiser for one of the students injured in the shooting, Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, has raised $208,000 in less than a day.

A fellow MSU student set up a fundraiser for Fraser that has raised $23,000. The money raised will go to the Children's Hospital of Michigan and to Phi Delta Thetas philanthropy foundation, Live Like Lou.

There's also a fundraiser for one of the Ingham County dispatchers, Aimee Barajas, who coordinated police response and sent units on calls during the manhunt for the shooter Monday night.

"I don't know this woman but we all heard her voice last night. I was in absolute awe at her composure during one of the most tragic incidents in Michigan's history," the creator of the GoFundMe wrote. "I have seen the recent Tiktok trend where everyone is donating $1 to random people and no one is more deserving than this young woman. I am doing this in hopes to change someones (sic) life and to make her feel appreciated the way she deserves to be. The way she coordinated law enforcement was nothing short of spectacular."

