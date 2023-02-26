MSU shooting victim says he's out of hospital and 'enjoying life'

The Detroit News

A Facebook post Sunday from a fourth victim of the Feb. 13 Michigan State University shooting rampage said he had been released from the hospital and was in Key West, Florida, with a status of "enjoying life."

The post, from student Troy Forbush, said: "On Monday, February 13th, I was one of 8 victims in the mass shooting that took place at Michigan State University."

Forbush was one of the victims of 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who police say fatally shot three MSU students and injured five before killing himself.

On Feb. 23, MSU police said the first of the injured students had been released from the hospital, although they didn't identify the patient. Campus police said one student was in fair condition, while "2 students are in serious condition, but stable," according to a departmental tweet.

In Sunday's Facebook post, Forbush wrote: "I took a bullet to my chest, had a brush with death, and almost didn’t make it if it weren’t for the incredible doctors who saved my life in emergency surgery that night," said the post, which by 8:30 p.m. Sunday had gained 768 likes and more than 100 comments.

"After a week spent in the ICU and three additional days being cared for by the superhero staff, I was blessed to be the first individual discharged from Sparrow Hospital," the post said. "I live in support of my four fellow Spartans whose lives are forever changed, as mine is as well.

"There was a time when I used to dream of getting into this school— now, I represent it. My world has been turned upside down so suddenly but I refuse to be a number, a statistic. Alongside my family, friends, community, university, & state government officials, we will enact change.

"I have a long journey of recovery ahead of me. This is only the beginning. Rest in power Alexandria, Arielle, and Brian. #SpartanStrong"

Other victims have been identified earlier through social media.

An online fundraiser named MSU junior Nate Statly. A GoFundMe has raised more than 275,000.

John Hao, an international student at the college, is paralyzed from the chest down and has more than $405,000 raised so far to support his family with expenses.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, a junior and business student at MSU, will be hospitalized for months to come, according to her GoFundMe page which has received over 10,000 donations totaling more than $473,000.