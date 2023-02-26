Port Huron suspected gunman found dead in home

Port Huron — Special Response Team officers, crisis negotiators and other police personnel surrounded a Port Huron house for hours Sunday trying to convince a man who was involved in an earlier shooting to surrender, but when officers finally busted into the house, they found the suspect dead, police said.

The incident started at about 1:45 a.m. when Port Huron police responded to a report about an assault.

"Once on scene officers learned that a firearm was involved in the assault," said a Port Huron Police news release.

Police tracked the man down to a house on the 1300 block of 17th Street and were concerned he might still be armed.

"We attempted to call the subject out of the house and when they did not respond the Port Huron Police Department’s Special Response Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Criminal Investigative Division were called in to assist patrol officers," the release said.

"The Special Response Team surrounded the residence and attempted to hail the subject out of the residence. After several hours of no response, entry was made into the residence. Inside the residence, officers located a deceased male."

The incident remains under investigation, with crime scene technicians from the Michigan State Police Crime Lab helping police search the house for potential evidence.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN