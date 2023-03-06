2 stabbed in fight in Ann Arbor on Monday, police say

Ann Arbor police are investigating an incident in which a fight led to two stabbings early Monday.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Miller Avenue around 12:35 a.m. on a report that several males and a woman had been fighting, investigators said in a statement.

They found a 52-year-old man stabbed and unresponsive, according to the release.

A 39-year-old woman was also stabbed, police said.

A preliminary investigation found the 52-year-old man confronted a 50-year-old acquaintance and a woman on the 600 block of Miller Avenue, according to the release.

"An argument ensued and the 52-year-old suspect began striking the female. During the altercation, the female stabbed the suspect in his thigh and arm," police said. "She also suffered multiple stab wounds."

Officers recovered the knife used in the incident as well as a second knife.

The 52-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

The 39-year-old woman was hospitalized with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Other details were not released Monday.

"The incident was not random and there is no threat to the community," police said.