Appeals court upholds attorney fees in Flint water settlement

A federal appeals court has sided with a Michigan judge over a ruling about attorney fees in the $600 million Flint water crisis partial settlement with the State of Michigan, putting Flint residents one step closer to receiving financial compensation for the man-made disaster that began nearly a decade ago.

The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit rejected arguments from three sets of plaintiffs — all Flint residents — who sought to lower the amount of money awarded to attorneys requested as part of the settlement. That money amounts to 25 percent of the total $626 million award, or roughly $180 million going to the lawyers representing Flint residents who participated in the settlement.

The settlement agreement was announced in August 2020, and is believed to be the largest in state history. Many Flint residents, however, have expressed disappointment and anger over the total amount. More than 50,000 residents have submitted paperwork to join the settlement.

“In connection with the work they performed in reaching the settlement, Counsel requested attorneys’ fees and reimbursement for expenses. The court approved the underlying settlement and awarded Counsel attorneys’ fees,” the court wrote in its opinion on Friday.

In their March 2021 appeal, roughly two dozen objectors called the structure of the attorney fees “an abuse of discretion.” They also sought access to more detailed billing records. The Sixth Circuit sided with the court, affirming the ruling issued by U.S. District Judge Judith Levy in Ann Arbor.

“We conclude that the Objectors are not entitled to the discovery they seek, that they lack standing to appeal the common benefit structure of the district court’s attorneys’ fee award, and that the district court did not otherwise abuse its discretion in awarding Counsel fees and expenses,” the sixth circuit said in the opinion.

The appeals court ruling removes one of the final hurdles for Flint residents awaiting settlement awards, but the claims review process is still underway and will have to be completed before anyone in Flint gets receives any payment.

Out of the $440 million that will go to Flint water crisis victims, a majority will be allocated towards the city’s children, who were particularly vulnerable to the health effects of lead contamination. Flint residents still have several multi-million lawsuits pending in court, including cases against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and two private engineering corporations, Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam.