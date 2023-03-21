Appeals court: Hillsdale judge 'abused its discretion' in denying teen appellate attorney

A panel of three judges from the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that a Hillsdale County family court judge "abused its discretion" when the court denied a 16-year-old's request for appellate counsel.

The court sent 16-year-old Brandon Dihle's case back to Hillsdale's family court, where the judge will have to appoint him an appellate attorney to handle his appeal, which would allow the court to determine if the Hillsdale court erred in putting him in detention despite never having been charged with a crime.

"The family court may not rely on a personal assessment of the wisdom of the minor's decision to pursue an appeal as a ground to deny counsel," Presiding Court of Appeals Judge Douglas Shapiro wrote.

Brandon's case caught the attention of the State Appellate Defender Office in December when he requested an appointed appellate attorney to file an appeal in his case. Brandon has been in and out of detention centers since June 2021 and has been in residential treatment and detention since September at the Maurice Spear center in Adrian, an hour away from his family. His only charged offense is the incorrigibility petition his parents filed in May 2021 on what they now see as bad advice from a Jonesville police officer.

Hillsdale County Juvenile Court administrator and referee Timothy Dixon denied Brandon's request for an appellate attorney, noting Brandon was in an intensive rehabilitation program that "requires completion for the juvenile to obtain any possibility of rehabilitation, as nothing the court provided leading up to placement at Maurice Spear Campus was successful." Dixon wrote in the court order that Brandon was likely to complete the program before the appeals process finishes.

The appellate attorney would not have cost the county anything because it could have gone through SADO's new grant-funded Youth Defense Project, said Brad Hall, the administrator for the Michigan Appellate Assigned Counsel System at the State Appellate Defender Office.

"On the heels of the anniversary of Gideon v. Wainwright, the words in this order are particularly compelling," said Amy Ronayne Krause, Brandon's pro bono appellate attorney. "The trial court does not get to decide if it is a good idea to pursue an appeal — the Constitution requires that this young man be appointed a lawyer."

Gideon v. Wainwright was a 1963 landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that guaranteed anyone accused of a crime a right to an attorney.

Attorney Mary Chartier's law firm handled Brandon's appeal for free. Chartier said this decision was important because it confirms that a judge cannot substitute their personal opinion for the law. The case will now go back to Hillsdale County, where Dixon must allow Brandon to be appointed an appellate attorney. They can then challenge the court's order to send him to the detention center.

Krause and Marisa Vinsky, Brandon's other attorney, convinced the court to immediately reverse Dixon's order, which is rare, Chartier said.

