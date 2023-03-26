Kent County tot found dead in pond

Gaines Township, Mich. — A 3-year-old was found dead in a pond at about 5 p.m. Sunday in Gaines Township by a Kent County Sheriff's Dive Team.

The boy was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. from the 6200 block of Woodfield Dr. SE, and deputies responded to help in the search, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said video at about 1:18 p.m. showed the child outside by himself roughly an hour earlier.

Authorities focused on the pond near an apartment building because of "lack of sightings," according to the Sheriff's Office. The dive team recovered the body just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

"KCSO's Victim Advocates are currently working alongside the family during this difficult time as investigators work to find out what led up to this event," the department said in its release.

The day before, in Oakland County, a five-year-old from Orion Township had gotten out his house and climbed up a ladder onto a pool cover of a neighbor's above-ground pool. He was found in about a foot of water. He died at a local hospital, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.