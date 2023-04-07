Michigan woman's remains identified after 43 years

Authorities have uncovered the identity of a woman whose body was found on a Lake Erie beach in Sandusky, Ohio, solving the mystery around the 43rd anniversary of the discovery in 1980.

The woman, Patricia Eleanor Greenwood, had previous addresses listed in Traverse City, Bay City and Saginaw, Michigan, according to a press release about her recent identification.

Greenwood's body was partly decomposed when discovered on March 30, 1980, on the beach near Cedar Point Road. She was between the ages of 20-30, roughly 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds. She wore a size 12 "disco style" dress.

She did not have scars, hair, jewelry or items to help authorities track down her identity, according to the statement from the Porchlight Project, a nonprofit that funds DNA testing and genetic genealogy for cold cases.

The laboratory that analyzed Greenwood's tissue linked her to a family in which 12 children were given up for adoption, the group said Thursday.

One of her surviving brothers told a Sandusky police detective he had not heard from his sister since roughly the time the unidentified body had been found. A surviving sister had suggested in an interview that Greenwood may have been a sex worker at the time of her disappearance, according to the release.

The Porchlight Project said police hope to find someone from Michigan or Ohio who remembers Patricia and who she was with around the time of her disappearance.

"Being able to give Patricia Greenwood her name back is the first step in finding the justice that she so deserves," said Porchlight Project board member Nic Edwards.

Porchlight Project offered to fund the effort to identify Greenwood's body in 2021 after U.S. Marshals had initiated an investigation based on the discovery of a teletype from 1980 in another missing person's cold case file.

Sandusky police sent a tissue sample of Greenwood's body to forensics laboratory Bode Technology. The lab identified Greenwood by extracting DNA from her skeletal remains, according to Porchlight Project.

"The forensic genealogy team utilized public databases, along with other evidentiary information to generate a single strong lead for the Sandusky Police Department," said Teresa Vreeland, Bode Technology director of forensic genealogy services.

Edwards, of Porchlight Project, thanked the lab and police officers who worked on the Greenwood case.

"Now it is time for the public to come together and provide information about Patricia Greenwood to the detectives," he said. "Patricia needs your help."

Anyone with information about Patricia Greenwood can call Sandusky police at (419) 627-5980.

